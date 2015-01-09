JAKARTA Jan 9 Indonesia is aiming to cut the country's budget deficit to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Friday, slightly lower than a previous estimate of 2 percent.

On Jan. 1, President Joko Widodo's government scrapped subsidies for petrol, letting pump prices rise and fall in line with the cost of crude oil.

The 2015 budget presented in September by Widodo's predecessor said fuel subsidies would cost 276 trillion rupiah ($21.84 billion) and be 19.8 percent of central government spending, but Brodjonegoro now sees subsidy spending at 81 trillion rupiah.

