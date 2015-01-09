JAKARTA Jan 9 Indonesia is aiming to cut the
country's budget deficit to 1.9 percent of gross domestic
product in 2015, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on
Friday, slightly lower than a previous estimate of 2 percent.
On Jan. 1, President Joko Widodo's government scrapped
subsidies for petrol, letting pump prices rise and fall in line
with the cost of crude oil.
The 2015 budget presented in September by Widodo's
predecessor said fuel subsidies would cost 276 trillion rupiah
($21.84 billion) and be 19.8 percent of central government
spending, but Brodjonegoro now sees subsidy spending at 81
trillion rupiah.
($1 = 12,640 rupiah)
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)