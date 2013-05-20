JAKARTA May 20 Indonesia's proposed 2014 budget puts GDP growth next year at 6.4-6.9 pct, above the latest Finance Ministry forecast for this year of 6.2 percent.

In the proposed budget presented to parliament on Monday, the government said the budget deficit would be 1.7-2.3 percent of gross domestic product. Last month, the Finance Ministry predicted this year's budget deficit would widen to 2.0-2.4 percent from an original estimate of 1.65 percent of GDP.

The proposed 2014 budget also put the rupiah at 9,600-9,800 to the dollar, which compares with the current level around 9,700. Crude output was projected at 900,000 to 930,000 barrels per day. Most recent official figures show actual crude lifting was 840,000 bpd in March. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Richard Borsuk)