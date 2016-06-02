UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA, June 2 The Indonesian government plans to inject 53.98 trillion rupiah ($3.94 billion) of capital into 24 state firms this year, pending approval by the parliament, according to a finance ministry document on revisions to the 2016 state budget.
The document, which was uploaded on Thursday, mentioned a plan for capital injections into PT Wijaya Karya.JK, PT Jasa Marga Tbk, PT Krakatau Steel Tbk and PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara, among others.
Last year, parliament blocked a government plan for 40.43 trillion rupiah of capital injection into state firms in 2016.
Parliament will hold its first hearing into the budget revisions later on Thursday. ($1 = 13,685.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders