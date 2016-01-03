JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia's state budget was in a
deficit of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015,
the finance ministry said on Sunday, close to a legislated
budget deficit cap of 3 percent that has created headaches for
President Joko Widodo.
The unaudited 2015 results statement showed a widening from
the budget deficit of 2.25 percent of GDP recorded in 2014.
With resource revenue tumbling, the 2015 deficit will be the
largest for at least 25 years.
Average crude oil lifting declined 1.9 percent to 779,000
barrels per day (bpd) from 794,000 bpd in 2014, the statement
said. Gas lifting declined 2.4 percent to 1,195 thousand barrels
of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) from 1,224 MBOEPD in 2014.
