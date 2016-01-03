JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia's state budget was in a deficit of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015, the finance ministry said on Sunday, close to a legislated budget deficit cap of 3 percent that has created headaches for President Joko Widodo.

The unaudited 2015 results statement showed a widening from the budget deficit of 2.25 percent of GDP recorded in 2014.

With resource revenue tumbling, the 2015 deficit will be the largest for at least 25 years.

Average crude oil lifting declined 1.9 percent to 779,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 794,000 bpd in 2014, the statement said. Gas lifting declined 2.4 percent to 1,195 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) from 1,224 MBOEPD in 2014. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Paul Tait)