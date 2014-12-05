(Corrects typo in subhead)
JAKARTA Dec 5 Indonesia's spending on fuel
subsidies might only be half the current budget figure for 2015,
the finance minister said, if Southeast Asia's largest economy
introduces a fixed subsidy mechanism next year.
In his first major economic policy decision, President Joko
Widodo last month raised subsidised gasoline and diesel prices
by more than 30 percent to help fund his reform agenda and
tackle the country's budget and current account deficits.
Indonesia currently sets domestic fuel prices below the
market price, with the government subsidising the difference.
The change would mean Indonesia could avoid ballooning subsidy
spending when oil prices increase.
"Next year we will make a fixed subsidy, which will reflect
fluctuations in international prices," Finance Minister Bambang
Brodjonegoro told reporters on Friday.
In the budget for 2015 proposed by Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono, whose term as president ended in October, spending
on fuel subsidies was seen at 276 trillion rupiah ($22.4
billion).
In January, President Joko Widodo is expected to submit
proposed 2015 budget revisions to parliament, which is dominated
by opposition parties.
OBSTACLE IN PARLIAMENT?
The new system of fixed fuel subsidies could slash state
spending on these by half to below 140 trillion rupiah ($11.38
billion), Brodjonegoro said.
But a proposed subsidy cap of between 1,000 and 2,000 rupiah
a litre still needs to be approved by the parliament.
Brodjonegoro said 2014's fuel subsidy bill is expected to
fall below this year's budget target of 246 trillion rupiah as
global fuel prices have fallen, but was still expected to top
200 trillion rupiah.
The move to a fixed fuel subsidy could also help narrow
Indonesia's current account deficit to between 2 percent and 2.5
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015, the minister
said, from 2.5-3.0 percent previously.
But the new system could also add to inflation pressure due
to fluctuating domestic fuel prices. Brodjonegoro estimated next
year's inflation rate could by 0.3-0.5 percentage
points higher than the assumed 4.4 percent in the current 2015
state budget.
Due to the hike in fuel prices in mid-November, the annual
inflation rate for last month shot up to 6.23 percent from 4.83
percent in October.
($1 = 12,299 rupiah)
