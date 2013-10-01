UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Oct 1 PT Bumi Resources Minerals , a unit of the debt-laden PT Bumi Resources, has extended $425 million loan facilities from Credit Suisse due this month to December 2013, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company currently has a 0.35 times of debt to equity ratio as per its first half financial result. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources