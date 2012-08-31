UPDATE 2-Socialist French minister may back Macron as left talks founder
* Eyes on centrist Bayrou as deadline to enter race nears (Recasts with latest opinion poll, Bayrou factor)
JAKARTA Aug 31 PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, is aiming to sell its 50 percent stake in smaller coal miner PT Fajar Bumi Sakti for around $200 million to a local investor as it looks to pay down some of its debts, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The move is part of the company's plan to pay down some of its $3.9 billion of debts, including $1.5 billion owed to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.
"The process in ongoing and hopefully it will be completed in several weeks," said one of the sources.
Fajar Bumi Sakti, is expected to produce 1 million tonnes of coal this year, whereas Bumi Resources has said that it plans to produce 75 million tonnes of coal this year.
Dileep Srivastava, a Bumi director, declined to comment.
Bumi, whose stock price has fallen 68 percent this year, suffered a credit ratings downgrade by S&P earlier this month and earlier this week reported a net loss of $322.1 million for the first half of the year.
* Eyes on centrist Bayrou as deadline to enter race nears (Recasts with latest opinion poll, Bayrou factor)
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.