JAKARTA, Oct 11 - Shares in Indonesia's Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, jumped 4.4 percent on Thursday after the Bakrie family proposed a split and buyback of parent firm Bumi Plc.

Shares in Berau Coal Energy Tbk, a subsidiary of Bumi Plc, rose more than 10 percent, while the Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.34 percent.