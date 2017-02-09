JAKARTA Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal
producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of
93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director,
Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.
That would be up to 9 percent higher than the 86.5 million
tonnes produced in 2016.
Sixty percent of Bumi's projected 2017 sales is already
committed and this is expected to rise to 75 percent at end of
the first quarter, with the finalization of annual contracts
with Japan, the company said in a statement.
"Outlook for coal price in 2017 is optimistic and benchmark
Coal Price presently is around $80/tonne," it said.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)