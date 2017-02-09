JAKARTA Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.

That would be up to 9 percent higher than the 86.5 million tonnes produced in 2016.

Sixty percent of Bumi's projected 2017 sales is already committed and this is expected to rise to 75 percent at end of the first quarter, with the finalization of annual contracts with Japan, the company said in a statement.

"Outlook for coal price in 2017 is optimistic and benchmark Coal Price presently is around $80/tonne," it said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)