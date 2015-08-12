JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, replacing several ministers
including three in economic posts with the aim of reassuring
investors worried about protectionism, mixed policy signals and
slower growth..
Gross domestic product growth in Southeast Asia's largest
economy eased to 4.67 percent in the second quarter, its slowest
pace in six years.
Following are some details about the changes:
COORDINATING MINISTER FOR ECONOMICS - Darmin Nasution
Nasution, 66, was governor of the central bank, Bank
Indonesia, from 2010 to 2013, where he introduced a 40 percent
cap on foreign ownership of Indonesian banks. Before taking over
at the central bank, he served as head of the tax office and
head of the stock market regulator. Nasution, who holds a
doctoral degree from the Sorbonne in Paris, replaces Sofyan
Djalil.
TRADE MINISTER - Thomas T. Lembong
A Harvard-educated investment banker, Lembong, 44, is the
chief executive of Quvat Management, a Singapore-based private
equity firm that invests in Indonesia. He previously worked with
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Indonesian investment firm
Farindo Investments. Lembong is known for his involvement in
restructuring Indonesia's banking sector in the aftermath of the
Asian monetary crisis in the late nineties.
MINISTER FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLANNING - Sofyan Djalil
Djalil, outgoing coordinating minister for economics,
studied law in Indonesia and then went to Tufts University in
the United States where he earned two master's degrees and a
doctorate. He was telecommunication minister and state-owned
enterprises minister during the first of former President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono's two terms.
COORDINATING MINISTER FOR MARITIME AFFAIRS - Rizal Ramli
Ramli, 60, is a former finance minister and coordinating
minister for economics, serving in 2001 under then President
Abdurrahman Wahid. A prominent economist with a doctoral degree
from Boston University, he was a harsh critic of former
President Yudhoyono. Several ministries including energy,
transportation and tourism fall under the remit of this
coordinating ministry. Widodo created the portfolio upon taking
office in October last year as part of his plan to boost the
maritime economy.
COORDINATING MINISTER FOR SECURITY AND POLITICAL AFFAIRS -
Luhut Pandjaitan
Pandjaitan, 67, is one of Widodo's most trusted advisers and
takes over the chief security post in addition to his role as
presidential chief of staff. The retired general used to be
chief of the military's special forces before serving as
ambassador to Singapore and then minister for trade and
industry. He founded Toba Sejahtera Group in 2004, which is
involved in coal and palm oil.
CABINET SECRETARY - Pramono Anung
Anung, 52, is a member of Widodo's PDI-P party and is said
to be close to party chief and Widodo's main patron, former
President Megawati Sukarnoputri. His appointment is one of the
few political additions to the cabinet and is seen as a way to
appease critics in the ruling coalition.
(Writing by Gayatri Suroyo and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by
Robert Birsel)