By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA Aug 12 Thomas Lembong has mingled for
years with bankers and private equity executives, but on
Wednesday swapped that to take up the post of Indonesia's trade
minister, an appointment designed to shore up investor faith in
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Eloquent, urbane and with a degree from Harvard, Lembong
breaks the mould of staid and often feckless politicians that
Indonesians have come to expect from their government ministers.
But then he was appointed by Joko Widodo, a former furniture
businessman who last October became the country's first
president from outside the political or military establishment.
Widodo plucked Lembong from the executive suite of his
Singapore-based private equity company as part of a wider
cabinet reshuffle, which followed weeks of criticism that his
original economic team had failed to halt a slide in growth to
its slowest pace in six years.
"We face a heavy economic challenge," Lembong said in a
speech after the new ministers were sworn in. "The president,
vice president and ministers strongly believe that Indonesians
have the strength to overcome this. It's a question of utilising
the resources."
Now in his early 40s, Lembong worked at Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley before co-founding Quvat Management private
equity firm that specialises in growth capital and buyouts, in
particular in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
"Tom's appointment is excellent," John Riady, a director at
Indonesian retail-to-property conglomerate Lippo Group, told
Reuters in an email.
"I believe the market will respond very positively to a
trade minister who brings together a deep understanding of how
global markets work, how business functions and has a heart for
the Indonesian people."
CHINA THREAT
Lembong becomes trade czar at a time when Indonesian shoe,
garment and other businesses have been struggling to compete
with Chinese goods, which could become even cheaper after the
world's second-biggest economy devalued its currency this week.
Indonesia's relations with a key trade partner, Australia,
have also been tested after it slashed the number of cattle
import permits last month. Australia supplied around 40 percent
of the beef consumed in Indonesia last year.
"The introduction of market-friendly Lembong in the trade
ministry is positive given the outgoing trade minister adopted
nationalist policies that failed to energise the country's
exports," said Achmad Sukarsono, an analyst at Eurasia Group.
Lembong was the Indonesia representative in a group of
global institutional investors overseeing trillions of dollars
who visited Jakarta after Widodo took office last year.
After Widodo pitched opportunities in Indonesia's
infrastructure sector to the group, Lembong told Reuters that
the new president was "a huge magnet for investors" who "speaks
the language of business".
Even before his appointment to the cabinet, Lembong advised
key government officials on infrastructure financing and
accompanied state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno on a trip
to Beijing earlier this year, people with knowledge of the
matter said.
He also advised Widodo on the need to mobilise the "hundreds
of trillions of rupiah in the non-bank sector", especially
pension and insurance funds, to meet his infrastructure
ambitions, he told Reuters in an email in March.
Lembong's experience with government institutions from his
time at the Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency - where he
helped revive the banking sector after the 1998 Asian financial
collapse - will serve him well in his new role, said Joel
Hogarth, partner at law firm Ashurst LLP.
"He is a first-rate communicator and I believe his
experience will make him an excellent intermediary between
Indonesia and its international trade partners," Hogarth said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, with additional reporting by
Bernadette Christina; Editing by John Chalmers and Ian
Geoghegan)