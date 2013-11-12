WARSAW Nov 12 Indonesia, one of the world's
biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, is planning to launch a
voluntary carbon trading scheme that could link to other
countries if successful, a senior government official said on
Tuesday.
The South East Asian nation is lining up carbon trading as
one of several policies to cut its fast-growing greenhouse gas
emissions, according to Dicky Edwin Hindarto, head of the carbon
trade department at Indonesia's National Council on Climate
Change.
"We will utilise all possibilities (to cut emissions),
including markets, but we want to test it first," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of the United Nations climate
conference in the Polish capital.
While there is no set timetable for the voluntary market,
Hindarto said Indonesia is developing voluntary emission
reduction certificates that domestic carbon emitters can use to
offset their emissions.
If the scheme proves successful, Indonesia could expand
domestic coverage and seek to link the market with similar
schemes in other countries, he said.
Indonesia has estimated it would emit 2.95 billion tonnes of
carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020 without new policies.
The government has pledged to bring 2020 emissions to 26
percent below the business as usual levels, and as much as 41
percent under if it receives international funding.
The main reasons for the high emissions - only China and the
United States emit more according to a World Bank and UK
government report - are rapid deforestation and burning of peat
lands.
Indonesia is the latest of a growing number of Asian
countries to use markets to slow down rapidly growing emissions
amid high economic growth.
China has launched the first of seven planned regional pilot
markets ahead of a national trading scheme later in the decade.
South Korea will have a mandatory emissions market from
2015, while Thailand plans a voluntary market from the same
year. Vietnam said last year it is considering a market for CO2
trading in 2018.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; editing by Alister Doyle and
William Hardy)