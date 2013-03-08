UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesian exports are expected to improve in the second half of this year due to positive economic growth in China and Singapore, the country's deputy governor said on Friday.
"We expect exports will improve in the second half... there are several indicators that we are watching, like China, our main trading partner that are improving. The economic indicators in Singapore have also improved," said Halim Alamsyah, the central bank deputy governor, told reporters. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts