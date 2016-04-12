JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's central bank is communicating with financial markets onshore and overseas about a possible change in its benchmark interest rate policy, its senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters.

"Please wait for a formal explanation on Friday," he said on Tuesday.

"The main point is what will be applied is based on global best practice of central banks' monetary operation," he added, without providing details.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Bank Indonesia will adopt the seven-day reverse repurchase rate as its benchmark rate instead of the current reference rate, which is not used directly in money markets. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)