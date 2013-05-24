JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia's new central bank
governor said on Friday he will seek "good negotiations" with
overseas monetary authorities on banking reciprocity.
Indonesia's central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told
reporters shortly after his swearing-in ceremony that he would
respect the country's current regulations on banking reciprocity
and look to negotiate the issue with his foreign counterparts.
Indonesia's central bank gave Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
Ltd its long-awaited approval on Tuesday to buy a 40
percent, or $2.7 billion, stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk
, a year after DBS proposed a majority takeover.
Bank Indonesia, as part of its approval, said for DBS to
purchase more of Danamon, Singapore would have to allow
Indonesia's banks greater access to its $33 billion financial
services industry.
