JAKARTA Feb 25 Indonesia's finance minister, nominated to be next head of the central bank, said on Monday that reciprocity was an important consideration for the government as it weighed the merits of a long delayed purchase of Bank Danamon by Singapore's DBS Holding Group .

Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo is seen by some analysts as reluctant to allow the takeover to go through unless the Singapore government allows Indonesian banks to operate there with a full banking license.

"We believe that reciprocity is important as the main benchmark," he told reporters when asked his view of the deal which has been delayed for almost a year. The deal requires central bank approval.

