JAKARTA Oct 2 Chinese President Xi Jinping will
on Thursday become the first foreign leader to address
Indonesia's parliament, signalling a push by the Asian economic
powerhouses to expand relations that were for decades frozen in
hostility.
Xi arrived in Jakarta on a state visit on Wednesday, his
first official visit to Southeast Asia's biggest economy and the
world's third most populous country.
He will oversee the signing of a range of contracts, several
of them focused on tapping the huge Indonesian resource sector
to help feed the voracious Chinese economy.
A day before his arrival, China agreed a currency swap deal
for the equivalent of $15 billion, to help Indonesia if its
ailing currency comes under any more attacks. It has fallen more
than 16 percent this year.
The urge to improve ties is in sharp contrast with the
mid-1960s when Indonesia broke off relations with China,
accusing it of backing an abortive coup it blamed on Indonesia's
communist party, then the third largest in the world.
So bitter was the split, that until 1990 when the two
resumed diplomatic ties, Indonesia effectively banned anything
from China, and its nationals from going to China.
"From the Indonesian perspective, we need to welcome them
because they're the biggest economy in the region," said Jusuf
Wanandi, executive director at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
"For China, this speech is quite important because they see
Indonesia as a leader in ASEAN (the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations)," he said.
"They realise that if we can't come to a decent resolution
on the South China Sea issue, that means future relations with
ASEAN will be at risk."
The 10-member ASEAN has been at odds with China over
competing claims for territory in the South China Sea. Though
Indonesia is not one of the countries with a claim, it has been
openly critical of China's policy, concerned that it is creating
tension in the world's fastest growing economic region.
After his Jakarta visit, where he will hold talks with
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Xi heads to the island of
Bali for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit,
where the South China Sea is likely to be on the agenda.
MINING DEALS
Trade between China and Indonesia stood at nearly US$33
billion for the first eight months of 2013, making it
Indonesia's second-biggest trading partner, after Japan.
The two will finalise a raft of deals, mainly in the mining
sector, worth more than $30 billion. They include at least seven
joint ventures in nickel and alumina smelting projects worth
nearly $12 billion.
The deals will support Indonesia's bid to develop its
domestic resource processing industries. Mining accounts for 12
percent of gross domestic product and China is a top buyer of
those resources.
Indonesia plans to introduce an ore export ban next year to
encourage miners to process the metal domestically and so lift
the value of exports.
"So far, Indonesia exports raw materials such as coal,
nickel ore to China to be processed. (They) become end products
which are exported then to many countries, including back to
Indonesia," said Industry Minister M.S. Hidayat.
Xi took over as president after changes in the Chinese
Communist Party leadership last year.
A member of Indonesia's parliament said China had been quite
aggressive in trying to build closer ties with Indonesia over
the past 15 years and Xi's speech in parliament showed that both
sides were serious about the relationship.
"I'd like to point out the difference between how Obama gave
a speech in front of a university during his visit," said the
legislator, who declined to be identified, referring to U.S.
President Barack Obama's 2010 return to a country where he lived
as a child.
"The Chinese president is quite different in his approach
because he's actually trying to make a gesture towards
parliament."
(Addtional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher and Robert Birsel)