By Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA Oct 3 Chinese President Xi Jinping
showed no sign of bending to Southeast Asian pressure to resolve
increasingly irascible territorial disputes over the South China
Sea on Thursday, simply repeating calls for dialogue.
Xi, in the first address by a foreign leader to Indonesian
MPs, made no reference to regional demands, echoed in
Washington, that Beijing deal with the rival claims through
multilateral talks rather than with individual negotiations.
The issue is certain to overshadow two regional summits next
week that Xi will attend. But while Xi is touring Southeast
Asia, including signing off on multibillion dollar deals with
Indonesia, U.S. President Barack Obama has had to cancel trips
to the Philippines and Malaysia because of the U.S. government
shutdown.
The U.S. crisis has also put into doubt Obama's attendance
at the two regional summits at a time when Washington has been
promoting its strategy of putting more emhpasis on its ties with
Asia.
"As for the disagreements and disputes between China and
certain Southeast Asian nations on territorial sovereignty and
maritime rights, both sides must always uphold the use of
peaceful methods ...to maintain the broad picture of bilateral
relations and regional stability," he told MPs on the second and
last day of his visit to Southeast Asia's largest country.
"China's development is a force for peace and friendship in
the world, bringing development opportunities for Asia and the
world and not threats."
Last month, the Philippines accused China of violating an
informal code of conduct in the South China Sea, home to some of
the world's most vital trade routes, by planning new structures
on a disputed shoals.
The disputes have centred on concerns that China's use of
its growing naval might to back claims to much of the oil- and
gas-rich sea could spark a military clash.
Four of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN), including Vietnam and the Philippines but not
Indonesia, have overlapping claims with China. Indonesia has
offered to mediate but has in the past criticised China for not
showing more restraint over the disputes.
Next Tuesday sees the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) summit in the Indonesian resort island of Bali. After
that, Xi and several other leaders will head to Brunei for the
East Asia summit.
"What we wanted to hear from President Xi Jinping was
whether China has the goodwill to resolve the South China Sea
issue ... But he didn't address the issue at all, so I'm
disappointed," legislator Tantowi Yahya told Reuters.
Xi has used his visit try to lift relations in the region,
saying China hoped trade with ASEAN would reach $1 trillion by
2020. He flies later in the day to Malaysia.
China is already Indonesia's biggest trading partner after
Japan. The two were expected to finalise a raft of deals, mainly
in the mining sector, worth more than $30 billion during Xi's
visit.
Only about a third of the members of the combined houses
attended the speech, the first such address by a foreign leader.