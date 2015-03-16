(Corrects paragraph 5 to show arbitration expected to conclude
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, March 16 A small London-listed miner is
pushing ahead and confident of victory in its $2 billion
international arbitration battle with Indonesia, the company's
chairman said on Monday, after a mysterious fire hit its Jakarta
offices last week.
Churchill Mining's Indonesia subsidiary offices
were among the top four floors at Wisma Kosgoro building which
were damaged by a major fire last Monday. Police and
firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.
Churchill has been fighting an arbitration dispute with the
Indonesian government over one of the world's biggest
undeveloped coal reserves in East Kalimantan since 2012 and
expects a decision sometime next year, company chairman David
Quinlivan told Reuters on Monday.
Churchill's arbitration case is over the ownership of a
350-square-km (135-square-mile) mine site in East Kutai that is
estimated to contain 2.8 billion tonnes of coal reserves.
"It is still likely that it will be 2016," Quinlivan said
about the international arbitration's conclusion. "We are
supremely confident."
Quinlivan said the fire at the company's Jakarta office
follows a police raid on the same office last year.
"It's our main office in Indonesia and all of a sudden there
was a fire started and (the) reasons are unknown," Quinlivan
said by telephone in Perth. "It was the main source of our
Indonesian documents."
"This is another one of those coincidences that happens --
just like the police raid on the office last year (that) was
timed when there was an (arbitration) document examination
occurring in Singapore," he added. "Lots of coincidental things
happening."
Churchill's office was raided last September by police, who
seized computers and hard copy documents while looking for
evidence of alleged forgery of documents. No charges have
followed the raid, Quinlivan said.
Indonesia, which is the world's top thermal coal exporter,
is currently looking at ways to increase foreign investment at a
time when the economy is growing at the slowest pace for five
years.
The Churchill case is unlikely to help attract the large
infrastructure project investments that president Joko Widodo
has said is a key focus for his government.
"I hear from our Indonesian colleagues that the new
president is somewhat annoyed that this case is here, running
and a distraction to his foreign investment plans and ability to
source capital for major infrastructure projects," Quinlivan
added.
Indonesia's attorney general's office was unable to give an
immediate comment on Monday.
