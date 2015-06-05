By Michael Taylor
| JAKARTA, June 5
JAKARTA, June 5 London-listed coal miner
Churchill Mining said on Friday that Indonesia had
dropped fraud charges against it over licensing of one of the
world's biggest coal reserves, but Jakarta still believed
forgery was involved in the coal asset.
Churchill has been embroiled in an international arbitration
battle since 2012 with Indonesia over the East Kalimantan coal
project, which the British miner says is worth around $1.5
billion.
The case revolves around the ownership of the 350-square-km
(135-square-mile) mine site in East Kutai that is estimated by
Churchill to contain 2.73 billion tonnes of coal reserves.
"They are now no longer alleging that Churchill was part of
any fraud. They haven't withdrawn their allegations that there
was somebody else involved in this fraud," company chairman
David Quinlivan told Reuters, citing legal documents.
Churchill's shares jumped as much as 145 percent on Thursday
during trading in London after the company issued a statement
saying Indonesia was no longer alleging it was involved in
fraud.
Indonesia's attorney general's office said the official
responsible for the case was not immediately available on Friday
to comment on fraud charges.
From late 2007 until early 2008, Churchill bought a 75
percent stake in Indonesian firm PT Ridlatama, which it says
received four mining licences from the East Kutai government,
and then spent about $50 million on the project.
But weeks after Churchill announced in May 2008 that the
project could yield substantial coal, Nusantara Group, which
originally held six licences in the area, was awarded extensions
to these licences, which Churchill believed had lapsed.
The Nusantara Group was unable to give an immediate comment
on Churchill's statement.
Quinlan said there was no fraud involved in the issuing of
licences and permits for the coal asset.
He said Indonesia lodged an application to have Churchill's
arbitration case dismissed on the basis of forgery and that
without such a charge its case was weakened.
"It severely dents the Indonesian case that there was any
valid reason for revoking the licences that Churchill had an
interest in," he said.
The arbitration tribunal in Washington has ordered a
document authenticity hearing scheduled to start in the first
week of August, the company said.
Churchill has spent more than $10 million on its legal bid
and a verdict was previously expected in 2016.
(Additional reporting by Klara Virencia and Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Ed Davies)