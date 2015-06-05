JAKARTA, June 5 London-listed coal miner Churchill Mining said on Friday that Indonesia had dropped fraud charges against it over licensing of one of the world's biggest coal reserves, but Jakarta still believed forgery was involved in the coal asset.

Churchill has been embroiled in an international arbitration battle since 2012 with Indonesia over the East Kalimantan coal project, which the British miner says is worth around $1.5 billion.

The case revolves around the ownership of the 350-square-km (135-square-mile) mine site in East Kutai that is estimated by Churchill to contain 2.73 billion tonnes of coal reserves.

"They are now no longer alleging that Churchill was part of any fraud. They haven't withdrawn their allegations that there was somebody else involved in this fraud," company chairman David Quinlivan told Reuters, citing legal documents.

Churchill's shares jumped as much as 145 percent on Thursday during trading in London after the company issued a statement saying Indonesia was no longer alleging it was involved in fraud.

Indonesia's attorney general's office said the official responsible for the case was not immediately available on Friday to comment on fraud charges.

From late 2007 until early 2008, Churchill bought a 75 percent stake in Indonesian firm PT Ridlatama, which it says received four mining licences from the East Kutai government, and then spent about $50 million on the project.

But weeks after Churchill announced in May 2008 that the project could yield substantial coal, Nusantara Group, which originally held six licences in the area, was awarded extensions to these licences, which Churchill believed had lapsed.

The Nusantara Group was unable to give an immediate comment on Churchill's statement.

Quinlan said there was no fraud involved in the issuing of licences and permits for the coal asset.

He said Indonesia lodged an application to have Churchill's arbitration case dismissed on the basis of forgery and that without such a charge its case was weakened.

"It severely dents the Indonesian case that there was any valid reason for revoking the licences that Churchill had an interest in," he said.

The arbitration tribunal in Washington has ordered a document authenticity hearing scheduled to start in the first week of August, the company said.

Churchill has spent more than $10 million on its legal bid and a verdict was previously expected in 2016. (Additional reporting by Klara Virencia and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Ed Davies)