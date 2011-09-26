JAKARTA, Sept 26 China's top offshore crude producer CNOOC Ltd will resume normal operations this week at Indonesia's southeast Sumatra oil block after a weekend fire at a tanker cut off some production, oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Monday.

Production of about 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) at four oilfields -- Widuri, Intan, Aida and Indri -- in the Java Sea was lost due to the fire in the engine room of the floating, storage and offloading (FSO) vessel, Lentera Bangsa.

BPMigas had said that crude output at the offshore block, located 20 km off north Jakarta bay, is estimated at 48,000 bpd and gas at 1.56 million cubic feet per day.

"We are working on using the tanker Galunggung owned by (state-run) Pertamina to quickly replace the FSO Lentera Bangsa until national oil production can return to normal. We estimate that FSO Galunggung would arrive at the location this week," Rudi Rubiandini, BPMigas' deputy operations official, said in a statement.

He said that no crude oil was spilt into the sea following the fire on the vessel owned by PT Trada Maritime Tbk.

Four crew members were injured in the fire, while another one is still missing as rescue work is hampered by the high temperature on the vessel, BPMigas said. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)