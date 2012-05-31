JAKARTA May 31 Protestors have blockaded two
coal-transporting rivers in Indonesia's South and East
Kalimantan provinces to campaign against local fuel shortages, a
local government official said on Thursday.
"The blockade is simply a way to pressure the central
government," said Numsuan Madsun, a spokesman for West
Kalimantan province.
Governors from provinces in Kalimantan on Borneo island have
asked the central government to increase its subsidised fuel
allocation for the region because of lengthy queues at fuel
stations.
(Reporting By Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Taylor)