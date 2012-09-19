JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Indonesian coking
coal miner PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal is in
talks with several parties, including South Korea's steel giant
POSCO, to raise more than $500 million by selling an
up to 20 percent stake in its operating unit, two sources said
on Wednesday.
The company aims to complete the deal by the end of the
year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
POSCO confirmed that it was in early talks with the
Indonesian company but declined to give further details.
Kenneth Allan, a director at Borneo confirmed that the
company is open to sell up to 20 percent stake in PT Asmin
Koalindo Tuhup, its sole coking coal operating unit, but
declined to give any further details.