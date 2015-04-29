GRAPHIC: Free cash flow, debt: link.reuters.com/wem64w
By Eveline Danubrata and Shilpa Murthy
JAKARTA/BENGALURU, April 29 Indonesian coal miners
are diversifying into other businesses to offset a collapse in
demand from China, which has slashed their cash flows to the
lowest levels in months.
The free cash flow of the 15 biggest coal miners and
contractors on Jakarta's stock exchange averaged $10.7 million
in the three months ended December, Thomson Reuters data shows.
That's the lowest since January-to-March 2014. Six of the firms,
including PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk and PT Golden
Energy Mines Tbk, experienced negative free cash flow.
That means the cash they generated could not cover operating
costs. Company executives and industry groups are not expecting
a pickup anytime soon in demand especially from China, the
world's top consumer of the commodity.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk, Indonesia's biggest coal
miner by market value, is turning its focus to its logistics
business and power generation. Sinarmas Group, parent of Golden
Energy Mines, is investing as much as $700 million to build two
coal-fired power plants in Indonesia. PT Bukit Asam Tbk
is conducting feasibility studies on setting up power
stations in Vietnam and Myanmar.
Indonesia's coal production may slide as much as 24 percent
this year as miners slow output and concentrate on stabilising
their businesses, said Pandu Sjahrir, chairman of the Indonesian
Coal Mining Association. "The Chinese slowdown is worse than we
thought," Sjahrir said. "India and Japan have improved. The
problem is that China overpowers everyone else."
Adding to the industry's woes, the government is planning to
double coal royalties from next month. The move has led to sharp
criticism from the industry, which expects a rise in illegal
mining as a result. "This is a long-term industry. Do not let an
entire industry die because they want to increase revenues from
royalties," Joko Pramono, corporate secretary at Bukit Asam,
told Reuters on Monday. The weakening rupiah is providing
some support. Bukit Asam exports half of the coal it produces.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Ryan Woo)