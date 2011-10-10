* East Kutai coal dispute highlights need for due-diligence
* Environment improving for foreign investors; land reform
essential
* All eyes on the Indonesian supreme court ruling
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Oct 10 Indonesia contains some of the
world's richest mineral deposits, located tantalisingly close to
the markets of China and India, but a court battle over a $1.8
billion coal mine highlights the risks foreign miners face in
the country.
London-listed Churchill Mining Plc has been in
dispute with Indonesia's Nusantara Group for three years over
the right to develop the world's seventh-largest undeveloped
coal asset. The case has reached Indonesia's highest court and
could take years more to settle.
The 350-sq-km (135-sq-mile) mine site in East Kutai, a
coastal district in East Kalimantan province, is said to contain
2.8 billion tonnes of coal reserves.
"It's a big medium to low-grade thermal coal deposit,"
Churchill Executive Chairman David Quinlivan told Reuters in a
telephone interview. "That requires a substantial amount of
infrastructure to be able to bring it into production.
"But once in production, it will be very much a long-term
project -- 50 years or more."
Nusantara Group originally held six licences in the disputed
area. According to court documents filed by Churchill, these
lapsed between March 2006 and March 2007. The East Kutai
government declared the area open to other companies and
Indonesian firm PT Ridlatama received four mining licences,
Churchill said.
Between November 2007 and February 2008, Churchill bought a
75 percent stake in Ridlatama's licences and spent about $40
million on the project. But after Churchill announced in May
2008 that the project could yield substantial coal, things
turned messy.
A few weeks later, the East Kutai regional government
granted extensions to the Nusantara Group mining licences that
Churchill believed had lapsed.
The undeveloped and potentially highly lucrative coal mine
has since become the subject of a series of legal
tussles . But after a March 2011 tribunal ruling in
Indonesia, Churchill and minority partner Ridlatama no longer
own the East Kutai project.
Churchill filed an appeal on Sept. 26 in Indonesia's Supreme
Court. It is unclear how long the court's verdict will take.
"At least months and it can be years," said Rozik Soetjipto,
an Indonesia mining consultant on supreme court judgments.
"About one or two years, maybe longer if something is very
exceptional, but generally less than two years."
Officials at Nusantara were unavailable for comment despite
repeated telephone calls and e-mails.
LEGAL TUSSLE
"I'm disappointed more than anything else -- that it had to
get to this to try and maintain title," Quinlivan said, adding
that Churchill may seek international arbitration. "The legal
process doesn't end in Indonesia."
According to Churchill, Nusantara Group is controlled by
former Indonesian army general Prabowo Subianto.
Prabowo was a former head of the Kopassus special forces and
was once married to one of former strongman President Suharto's
daughters. He is the son of a former Indonesian finance minister
and data from Indonesia's anti-graft agency shows he had an
estimated personal wealth of about $160 million as of 2009.
The legal tussle between Nusantara and Churchill
also highlights the complex bureaucracy of the sprawling country
of 17,000 islands.
"If you are going to be on the wrong side of a land
acquisition that is in dispute, if it gets blown up in the
press, then you will end up with the perception that regulatory
risk is getting worse," said Andreas Bokkenheuser, an analyst at
UBS. "But if you look beyond assets in dispute, I actually see
the regulatory risk improving in Indonesia."
The government is drafting a rule that would, by 2014,
require miners to carry out minimum processing on minerals
before export -- part of a mining and coal law introduced in
2009 aimed at making life easier for investors.
Despite these changes, one Indonesia-based analyst estimated
there are currently about 100 unresolved disputes involving mine
ownership or licences.
"They are trying to clean up the sector," said Bokkenheuser.
"We're seeing enforcement of the law, which is positive... There
is still a concerted effort to make the mining environment more
attractive for foreigners to come in and invest."
Indonesia's coal export growth will be fuelled in large part
by China and India, where power demand is expected to lift coal
imports significantly over the next five years. Output will hit
340-354 million tonnes for 2011, industry groups say.
The government has also tabled a new land bill to speed up
land acquisition, but it may be not be effective until 2012 and
companies still face risks.
"Number one, don't underestimate the legal due diligence,"
said Bokkenheuser, referring to foreign miners looking to invest
in Indonesia. "Use a combination of Indonesian and foreign guys
to do so because you will need local help on that issue.
"Point number two ... you need to make it clear what kind of
land you have got -- because land is another regulatory issue --
we still don't have a land reform (bill) in Indonesia that
empowers the government to buy land."
For Churchill, the advice may be too late.
"My advice would be, be wary and make sure you've done
extensive -- and I mean extensive -- due diligence," Quinlivan
said. "Even though, whilst you may have done all this due
diligence, and we certainly believe we had, things can turn
around that are very unexpected.
"If there is a loophole there, somebody will use it."
($1 = 8905 Indonesian Rupiah)
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Jason Szep and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)