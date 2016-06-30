(Repeats with TV link)
* Local officials gave thousands of permits to small miners
* Most have not paid required money to restore land
* Indonesia lacks data on permits and reclamation funds
* Mine closures seen accelerating next few years
* Abandoned mine pits pose danger to children and crops
By Fergus Jensen
SAMARINDA, Indonesia, June 29 Thousands of mines
are closing in Indonesia's tropical coal belt as prices languish
and seams run dry. But almost none of the companies have paid
their share of billions of dollars owed to repair the badly
scarred landscape they have left behind.
Abandoned mine pits dot the bare, treeless hillsides in
Samarinda, the capital of East Kalimantan province on
Indonesia's part of Borneo island. It is ground zero for a coal
boom that made Indonesia the world's biggest exporter of the
mineral that fuels power plants. Abandoned mining pits have now
become death traps for children who swim in them, and their
acidic water is killing nearby rice paddies.
Indonesia has tried, mostly in vain, to get mining companies
to keep their promises to clean up the ravaged landscape. But it
doesn't even have basic data on who holds the many thousands of
mining licenses that were handed out during the boom days,
officials say.
"Nobody was in control," said Dian Patria, who works on
natural resources at the country's Corruption Eradication
Commission (KPK).
Patria estimated that 90 percent of the more than 10,000
mining license holders had not paid the reclamation funds they
owe by law. One-third are for coal.
Even if they wanted to, many companies now lack the cash.
The same large banks that leant billions during the boom have
now pulled out of coal, wary of the sector's commercial outlook
and contribution to climate change.
The problem is not unique to Indonesia. As mineral prices
languish, even major global miners are trying to avoid hundreds
of millions of dollars in increasingly hefty closure costs,
mostly by selling off pits.
FEW QUESTIONS ASKED
After pro-democracy protesters swept Indonesia's
authoritarian president Suharto from power in 1998, the Jakarta
government gave towns and districts control of natural resources
as part of far-reaching decentralisation reforms aimed at
preventing the archipelago from fracturing.
Newly empowered local leaders handed out thousands of mining
licenses, many of them to small operators, as coal prices leapt
from around $40 per tonne in 2005 to nearly $200 at their peak
in 2008. In East Kalimantan alone, around half the province was
covered in coal mining permits.
Under President Joko Widodo, elected in 2014, Indonesia has
promised to turn around its dismal environmental record. The
administration has also wrested control over natural resources
away from local leaders, giving it to provincial governors
instead.
Awang Faroek Ishak, East Kalimantan's governor, has issued a
moratorium on new licenses. He is threatening to punish mining
companies that have failed to restore the land, he said in an
interview. But the data on mining companies and funds for
rehabilitation are missing, he said.
"How can we look into this if we don't have the documents,"
he complained.
Greenpeace activist Kiki Taufik says governors do, however,
have the authority to freeze permits and operations while they
investigate. "The governors have authority, but they never use
this authority."
PATCHY OVERSIGHT
Most of the mining licenses went to small firms, many of
which have gone bankrupt or simply abandoned their operations,
mining industry officials say.
"For now, it's really difficult not to lose money," said
Budi Situmorang, a mining engineer at small coal miner CV
Arjuna. "All we can really do is hold on. Looking at the 56
mines in Samarinda, no more than 10 are still active."
The mining companies themselves are supposed to restore the
land from money they paid into accounts held at state banks and
supervised by local officials.
"That's what you're supposed to do, but in practice very few
people do it," except for the major mining firms, the head of
Indonesia's Coal Mining Association, Pandu Sjahrir, told
Reuters.
The central government has had a list since 2011 of nearly
4,000 licenses that have failed to meet their requirements. It
expects to be able to revoke the problematic permits only by
January 2017.
Patria's team at the anti-corruption agency is pushing for
the national government's Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) to
investigate miners - including over unpaid rehabilitation funds
estimated in the hundreds of millions.
Even that is only a fraction of the cash that would actually
be required, says Merah Johansyah from the Mining Advocacy
Network (JATAM).
Pressure from campaigners is increasing as mine closures
reach a peak by 2020, according to some industry estimates. One
set of 2,272 coal permits and contracts, compiled by mining
consultancy SMGC and reviewed by Reuters, showed the average
expiry date of the permit is October 2017.
MINING WITHOUT PERMITS
But environmental watchdogs say an end to permits does not
mean an end to mining. "In East Kalimantan, even where permits
have long been revoked, they're still operating," Syahrul Fitra,
a legal researcher at the environmental NGO Auriga told Reuters.
"What we found in the field is that no punishments have been
applied."
In areas where companies are conducting reclamation
activities, it is usually not to replant forests -- most mining
concessions are being turned into housing developments,
agricultural land or other uses, environmentalists and industry
officials say.
In the meantime, the run-off water and mud from abandoned
pits, numbering around 150 in Samarinda alone, are polluting
surrounding rice paddies and rivers.
After his employer closed a small mine in Samarinda, Suyadi,
who like many Indonesians uses one name, went back to working
the small rice paddy on his family's farm on the edge of the
city. The mines, however, have followed him there.
"Like it or not, the tailings flow here," says Suyadi,
referring to the stream of chemically treated mining debris that
is left after coal is extracted.
"If they continue to leave it like this, where else will
that water flow? To the lower areas where there are rice
paddies," Suyadi said.
The attractive aqua hue of the water in the abandoned pits
conceals a darker story: 24 local children using them as
swimming holes have drowned around Samarinda over the past five
years.
