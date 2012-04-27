Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
JAKARTA, April 27 Indonesia is to subject coal to an export tax to increase state revenues, prevent exploitation, protect the environment and maintain coal reserves, the director general of foreign trade in the trade ministry said on Friday.
Indonesia has said it would apply export taxes to other minerals, creating uncertainty in the country's large mining sector, but until now it was unclear whether coal would be included.
"We have come to the conclusion that coal has to be subjected to export tax," Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at the trade ministry, told reporters on Friday.
"We need to apply export tax on coal to prevent over exploitation, to maintain our coal reserve, to protect our environment and to increase state earnings," he said. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.