JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia's coal mining association said on Tuesday it sees benchmark Australian coal prices at $85 a tonne at the end of this year, slightly higher than current levels, with little further change before the middle of 2013.

Australia's thermal coal price benchmark dropped to around $82 per tonne this week, as demand continued to fall with Chinese buyers relatively well-stocked ahead of winter. Weak Chinese demand has led some producers in Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, to cut back on output and costs.

"Going forward we are happy if the coal price stays at $90, because an excessive increase in coal prices would create uncertainty and only increase the costs, and then when prices come down again the costs stay up," said the association's chairman Bob Kamandaru, on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)