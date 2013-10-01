* Some 60 million tonnes a year of coal mined illegally -
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Oct 2 Indonesia may be the world's top
exporter of thermal coal, but that masks an embarrassing fact
for a government scrambling to raise revenue - more than $5
billion worth of the fuel is mined illegally and goes untaxed
each year.
Export and consumption data shows Indonesia produces around
12-15 percent more coal annually than the ministry of energy and
mineral resources reports. That's enough to supply Taiwan, the
world's fifth-largest coal importer, for a year.
The $460 million of lost tax revenue that industry officials
estimate this represents would provide Jakarta, which is
considering roughly doubling royalties paid by coal producers,
with some of the funds it needs to redress its budget deficit.
The gap between recorded and actual output has also
attracted the attention of Indonesia's top anti-graft agency the
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
A combination of export data from the Bureau of Statistics,
using customs information, and consumption data from state
electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara, shows
Indonesia's total coal output at 451.9 million tonnes in 2012.
That is 56 million tonnes higher than production estimates
from the energy ministry, which gathers its information from
licensed companies and regional authorities.
"The question we've always asked is: 'where's the missing
50-to-60-something million?'" said Pandu Sjahrir, commercial
committee chairman for the Indonesian Coal Mining Association,
which represents 125 coal firms including PT Adaro Energy
and PT Berau Coal.
Indonesia's government pegged the average benchmark coal
price in 2012 (HBA) for its coal at $95.48 per tonne last year,
which would mean the missing 56.3 million tonnes is worth $5.4
billion.
In a global context, 60 million tonnes of thermal equates to
around 6-8 percent of total global seaborne trade this year,
based on analysts' estimates of 800-950 million tonnes.
"That's probably a year or two's demand growth," said Tom
Sartor, an analyst with Morgans Stockbroking in Brisbane.
"MOUSE PORTS"
The data discrepancy dates back to Indonesia's
decentralization of the mining sector in 2004, when control over
mineral resources shifted to regional administrations, said
Xavier Jean, credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.
"Regencies and provincial governments and so on suddenly had
so much power to grant licences so it became difficult to keep
pace with what's going on with this part of the market," Jean
said.
Industry and government officials said the discrepancy was
due to illegal mining and patchy supervision of the coal
industry by the energy and mining ministry.
The government's official position is that the gap is a
reflection of how widespread illegal mining is in Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
"So where is the leak? As we have said, it's from mining
without permits with (coal shipped through) what is known as
mouse ports," Thamrin Sihite, a director general at the
ministry, said earlier this month. Mouse ports are small docks
used to load boats with illegally mined coal.
A KPK spokesman said the anti-graft agency was investigating
the loss of state revenue from illegal coal mining.
The government is considering restricting coal loading to
certain ports in an effort to stop illegal shipments, a ministry
spokesman said. But enforcing the proposed regulation could
prove difficult, if not impossible, for a country comprising
thousands of islands.
During boom times for producers, when the coal price was
higher, the discrepancy was largely overlooked. But the problem
has been thrown into relief with the coal price near a four-year
low and Indonesia's weakening currency piling pressure on the
government to address fiscal and current account deficits.
"Everyone still remembers the boom years when we created so
much wealth in such a short amount of time. The question is why
didn't we tax more back then?" Sjahrir said.
Jakarta is considering raising royalties on coal output to
13.5 percent from 5 to 7 percent now, although it delayed the
planned rise to early 2014 from this year. The government has
also ditched plans to impose an export tax.
Miners, already battered by falling prices and weakening
demand from top buyer China, say rising royalties could force
some firms to stop producing.
Coal is Indonesia's largest export-earner, with around $2
billion worth shipped abroad each month.
Raising royalties could backfire and drive more production
underground, said Sjahrir, with negative consequences for both
the fiscal and current account deficits.
"My worry is that we will see more mining that we cannot
register. There would still be excess supply," he said. "The
export numbers would still be big and there would be less income
to the government. That's my biggest fear."
