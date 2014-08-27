UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Aug 27 Indonesia may terminate the contracts of 17 coal miners that have not paid royalties, including PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of PT Bumi Resources Tbk , the director general for coal and minerals said on Wednesday.
"If they haven't paid, we will terminate," Sukhyar told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing. "Their contracts can be ended," he said, adding the companies must pay their dues by the end of October.
Indonesian miners have been hit by oversupply and weak coal prices as demand from major consumer China slows down. Bumi, which has taken up huge loans over the past few years, has been struggling to repay its debt. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources