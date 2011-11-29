JAKARTA Nov 29 Indonesian miners Harum
Energy and Bayan Resources said on Tuesday
that they expected delays to their coal deliveries from Borneo
island after a bridge collapsed at the weekend, blocking a river
used for barge shipments.
"For now ships are not allowed to go across the collapsed
bridge area," said Harum Energy spokeswoman Alexandra Mira,
adding that the company had notified buyers about the
possibility of rescheduled shipments.
She did not give any estimate regarding the volume or length
of the likely delay.
Harum's share price fell 5.5 percent on Monday on concerns
it would be affected. It rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
The delays from the world's top exporter of thermal coal are
not seen lifting regional coal prices, given an oversupplied
market and concerns about weak demand.
Bayan's coal barging of 20-25,000 tonnes per day along the
river from its mine to a port was affected, said Jenny Quantero,
a director at Bayan.
An eyewitness said barges were unable to cross the area on
Tuesday because of rescue team efforts after the 700-metre
suspension bridge on the Mahakam river in Kalimantan collapsed
on Saturday, killing at least 18 people.
Indonesia's major coal firms Bumi Resources and
Adaro Energy said their shipments were not affected
because they did not use the river, though Bumi warned it could
be a problem for the industry if the delays continued.
"This may significantly impact transportation of coal at
many coal producing mines in the area," Bumi said in a
statement.
Brokerage CIMB said that the disruption would only be clear
after a safety review in a week's time.
The Mahakam river accounted for around 15 percent of
Indonesia's production, so a three-week stoppage could cut three
million tonnes, it said.
It said the river each week carried all of Harum's volume of
200,000 tonnes, 158,000 tonnes from Indo Tambangraya Megah
and 180,000 tonnes from Singapore-listed Sakari
Resources.
CLSA put the potential volume at 20 percent of Indonesia's
output, though said firms usually carried three to four-week
stockpiles at mines and ports.
"Any outage beyond four weeks could affect Indonesia's coal
production by up to 5.7 million tonnes per month," CLSA said in
a report.
