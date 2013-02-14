JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesia expects coal production this year to remain unchanged at 370-375 million tonnes, with low prices expected to continue to hurt output from the world's top exporter of thermal coal, an industry association told Reuters on Thursday.

"It depends on the price situation," Indonesian Coal Mining Association Executive Director Supriatna Suhala said. "If the demand is there and prices are good, we can push our production to 400 (million tonnes)."

Indonesia's top customers are China and India. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)