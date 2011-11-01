JAKARTA Nov 1 PT Kideco Jaya Agung, a unit of PT Indika Energy and Indonesia's third biggest coal miner, is set to produce 34 million tonnes of coal this year, up 17 percent from 2010, an executive said on Tuesday.

Richard Lee, Kideco's managing director, told Reuters that the company aims to produce 43 million tonnes of coal by 2016 to tap growing demand from India and China.

"Our target is to produce 43 mln tonnes in five years," Lee said at an industry conference, adding that the company has already invested in infrastructure to increase its capacity.

Kideco's output trails only miners PT Bumi Resources and PT Adaro Energy in the world's top exporting nation of thermal coal, used for power stations. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)