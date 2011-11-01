JAKARTA Nov 1 PT Kideco Jaya Agung, a unit of
PT Indika Energy and Indonesia's third biggest coal
miner, is set to produce 34 million tonnes of coal this year, up
17 percent from 2010, an executive said on Tuesday.
Richard Lee, Kideco's managing director, told Reuters that
the company aims to produce 43 million tonnes of coal by 2016 to
tap growing demand from India and China.
"Our target is to produce 43 mln tonnes in five years," Lee
said at an industry conference, adding that the company has
already invested in infrastructure to increase its capacity.
Kideco's output trails only miners PT Bumi Resources
and PT Adaro Energy in the world's top
exporting nation of thermal coal, used for power stations.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil
Chatterjee)