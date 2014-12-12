JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia has revised up coal
output targets for 2014 and 2015, the mining ministry's coal
director said on Friday, as the government increases its revenue
target and miners boost volumes amid plummetting global coal
prices.
Coal production is expected to reach 450 million tonnes in
2014, Mining Ministry coal director Bambang Tjahjono Setiabudi
told Reuters, up from the government's previous 2014 output
target of 421 million tonnes.
Output in 2015 is also expected to be around 450 million
tonnes, up from a previous government target of 425 million
tonnes, he said.
($1 = 12,445 rupiah)
