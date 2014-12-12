* Output target raised to 450 mln tonnes for 2014, 2015

* More sales needed to meet govt revenue target -official

* Mining sector 2015 revenue target raised by 25 pct over 2014 (Updates throughout)

By Wilda Asmarini

JAKARTA, Dec 12 Indonesia has raised its coal output targets for 2014 and 2015, the mining ministry's coal director said on Friday, to meet a targetted 25 percent increase in non-tax revenue from the mining sector amid plummetting global coal prices.

Indonesia, one of the world's biggest exporters of thermal coal, ships about $2 billion worth of coal a month.

Output is expected to be around 450 million tonnes in 2015, compared with a previous target of 425 million tonnes, Bambang Tjahjono Setiabudi, the director for coal at the Mining Ministry, told Reuters.

Coal production this year is expected to reach 450 million tonnes, he said, beating a previous target of 421 million tonnes.

The higher production target was needed to meet a non-tax revenue target for the mining sector of 50 trillion rupiah ($4 billion) next year, up 10 trillion rupiah from this year, Tjahjono said.

"A decline in production should improve prices, but instead producers want to keep increasing output," he said.

Gultom Guska, head of coal supervision and marketing at the ministry, said it would be hard to achieve the revenue target given the market trends.

Asian benchmark Newcastle coal prices have fallen nearly 30 percent this year to around $62 per tonne as of last week. ($1 = 12,448 rupiah) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Ed Davies and Simon Cameron-Moore)