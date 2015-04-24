By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, April 24 Coal production in Indonesia,
the world's top exporter of seaborne thermal coal, could drop by
up to 24 percent this year as producers stop ramping up output
and concentrate on business stability, the country's main coal
association said.
A global oversupply has cut benchmark Asian coal prices by
more than 20 percent over the past 12 months, pushing more and
more firms into the red.
Previously, producers increased output to maintain cashflow
and service debt, exacerbating the oversupply and the downward
pressure on prices, but the picture is changing, said Pandu
Sjahrir, newly appointed chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining
Association.
"People are no longer chasing cashflow, or increasing their
EBITDA figure on income statements. Now they are more focused on
guarding business stability - where they have to have enough
cash in hand," Sjahrir said.
"What this means is that most of the players have started to
reduce production - all the more so if that production is not
profitable."
Coal production could drop to between 350 and 400 million
tonnes in 2015 from 458 million in 2014, Sjahrir said. That
would be the second year in a row that output has declined after
rising for at least 30 years.
Stripping ratios and the removal of overburden - the amount
of dirt miners remove to expose mineral deposits - have declined
by 15 to 20 percent, indicating further output declines can be
expected. "You can see a lot of players have reduced their
stripping ratio by about 15 percent overall."
Annual domestic coal demand in Southeast Asia's largest
economy is currently around 90 million tonnes, Sjahrir said,
noting the industry was now monitoring a government programme to
build 35 gigawatts of new power stations by 2019.
"In the next six to nine months, we'll know what Indonesian
demand will be like. Even if only half of it happens - 17
gigawatts - let's say around 60 percent of that would be coal.
That means 150 million to 200 million tonnes of extra coal would
be needed."
If firms sign power purchase agreements this year, their
power plants would take 2 to 2-1/2 years to complete, Sjahrir
said.
"Indonesia is the biggest swing factor in the world. If
Indonesia's demand can increase from 90 million tonnes to 200 or
250 million tonnes, that could influence Newcastle prices, but
that's a big if," he said, referring to the Asian coal
benchmark.
With annual returns on power projects of only 10 to 12
percent, Sjahrir said, the country would continue to struggle to
attract investors. "Not many can do it."
