* Police raid coal ports in East Kalimantan
* Almost 30 large ships waiting to load thermal coal
* Delays follow large-scale disruptions in February
By Fergus Jensen and Henning Gloystein
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 Indonesia is
cracking down on corruption and widespread graft at some of its
top coal export hubs, disrupting shipments to destinations
across Asia.
Indonesia is the world's top exporter of thermal coal, still
the main feedstock for global power generation. Interruptions to
coal's output and shipment can impact seaborne prices of the
fuel as well as wholesale electricity markets.
The investigations that began on Friday are targeting port
operations along the large anchorage area off Samarinda in East
Kalimantan, officials said on Wednesday, delaying ships waiting
to load new supplies from the region's mines.
Police initially raided four port facilities, including the
Samudra Sejahtera Stevedores Cooperative (Komura) office, a
statement from the Transportation Ministry said, based on
allegations of "blackmail, corruption, money laundering, and
thuggery".
"We are cracking down on patterns linked to illegal fees,"
Transportation Ministry spokesman J. A. Barata told Reuters.
Almost 30 large dry-bulk ships are waiting offshore
Samarinda to load coal, according to shipping data in Thomson
Reuters Eikon. The data shows that some of the ships have been
waiting to load coal since late February.
The office of the stevedores' cooperative did not answer
calls seeking comment.
East Kalimantan Police spokesman Ade Yaya Suryana told
Reuters that authorities were targetting stevedores asking coal
companies in the Mahakam area to pay extra fees to load ships.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said in the
ministry's statement he had asked police "not to hesitate in
cracking down on all forms of illegal fees."
East Kalimantan Transportation Agency, which oversees port
authorities and marine transportation, declined to comment on
the matter.
The crackdown follows coal shipment disruptions that
occurred last month, when authorities put up road blocks in
investigations that prevented workers from accessing ports.
Coal miners in the region include Banpu unit Indo
Tambangraya Megah (ITM), and Bayan Resources
.
The two mining companies could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in
JAKARTA, and Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom
Hogue)