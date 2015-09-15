* Enquiries on Indonesia more than double over past
year-Blackpeak
* Investigators expect more business in a weak economy
* Compliance requirements boost need for investigators
By Eveline Danubrata and Michelle Price
JAKARTA/HONG KONG, Sept 16 Business is booming
for corporate investigators in Indonesia, where the sharp
decline in global commodity prices has triggered a spate of
defaults and distressed asset sales that has attracted foreign
investors to Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Specialist corporate intelligence firms that cut their teeth
in China like Blackpeak Group and Control Risks say the number
of enquiries related to asset sales and commercial disputes in
Indonesia has shot up over the past year.
And while there is no independent data about the size of the
industry, experts say corporate intelligence is particularly
important for investors going into Indonesia, where disclosure
laws are lax and inconsistently enforced.
"You've got a lot of dislocation and there are people who
will make profit out of that," Christopher Leahy,
Singapore-based founder of Blackpeak Group, told Reuters, adding
that the number of Indonesia-related enquiries had more than
doubled over the past year.
Indonesia ranked 107 out of the 175 nations and territories
on a Transparency International index that measures perceived
corruption in the public sector, below China and other
developing Southeast Asian nations like Thailand and Malaysia.
The lack of legal protection for investors was highlighted
last year after a Jakarta court validated a debt restructuring
manoeuvre by PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk, part of a group
owned by the politically connected Bakrie family, which
distressed debt investors said was unprecedented: the company
loaned itself money and then counted its own votes to approve
the plan over some creditors' objections.
British financier Nathaniel Rothschild also became embroiled
in a lengthy dispute with the Bakries over control of an
Indonesia-focused coal miner. They parted ways acrimoniously
last year.
Despite such risks, Thomson Reuters data shows that
Indonesia remains attractive: for the first eight months of this
year, private equity firms invested $139.3 million in Indonesia,
four times the amount for 2014. Foreign direct investment also
increased at the fastest pace since 2013 in the second quarter
this year, rising 18.2 percent to 92.2 trillion rupiah ($6.4
billion).
Corporate investigators say they expect even more money to
come into Indonesia, as firms seek bargains in an economy
growing at 4.67 percent, its weakest pace since 2009, and as
many companies struggle to repay debt. And these investors, they
say, will need their help.
"Over the next six to 12 months we expect to see a rise in
distressed assets in the local market and that will create more
investment opportunities," said Phil Johnson, managing director
at Control Risks.
COUNTING TREES
Over the past year, units of coal miners PT Berau Coal
Energy Tbk and PT Bumi Resources Tbk have
filed for court protection from legal action by creditors after
missing payments on a combined $1.8 billion worth of debt.
Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group and hedge fund Argyle Street
Management also bought Berau's parent company earlier this year.
Firms such as Control Risks provide services that range from
poring over financial statements of target companies to counting
trees on palm plantations.
Some clients require work as detailed as counting the number
of desks in an office to verify a company headcount, or
analysing the amount of coal in a mine to ensure it matches what
was reportedly sold, said Peter Coleman, a former Australian
police officer who set up the Indonesia operations of corporate
advisory firm Censere last year.
Searching for evidence of bribery and corruption -
longstanding problems that Indonesian President Joko Widodo
wants to stamp out - is also in demand as regulators in the
United States, Europe and Australia get tougher on graft.
Joel Hogarth, partner at law firm Ashurst LLP, said many
clients often hire investigators before taking on a partner or
considering a potential investment.
"Key points they are looking for include general reputation
and history of doing business," he said. "Another main reason is
that this is a requirement of many firms' compliance policies."
Indonesia's investment appeal has turned it into one of the
fastest growing markets for corporate investigations, several
sleuths say.
"China is without doubt our largest market, but we see
Indonesia challenging that right now," said Coleman of Censere,
which this month leased new offices to allow the company to
quadruple its headcount in Indonesia.
($1 = 14,325.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA and Michelle Price
in HONG KONG; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)