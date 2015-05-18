JAKARTA May 19 For Indonesia's second-largest
state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya Tbk, the
half-year since President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo took office with
promises of a massive infrastructure push has been as much about
waiting as it has been about building.
Like its peers, Wijaya Karya had expected a revenue boost
from the 290 trillion rupiah ($22 billion) the government had
budgeted for infrastructure projects this year, a more than 50
percent increase from the previous year.
Investors, equally encouraged by Widodo's five-year, $455
billion plan to beef up dilapidated facilities, have pumped
money into the big four state builders. Shares of Wijaya Karya,
PT Waskita Karya Tbk, PT Adhi Karya Tbk and
PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk now trade at an average
of 22.4 times their expected earnings for the next 12 months,
above the average 15 times ratio for listed Indonesian firms.
These valuations, however, look increasingly precarious as
the hopes that accompanied Widodo into office last year collide
with the red tape and land disputes endemic to Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
"We had made the lowest bid for many projects, but the
government hasn't announced them yet," Wijaya Karya CEO Bintang
Perbowo told Reuters. "As there's a delay on the government
side, we have to tweak our strategy."
Foreign investors have accounted for 42 percent of the
Indonesian stock exchange turnover so far this year, and Thomson
Reuters data shows Baring Asset Management and FIL Investment
Management were, as of March, among the top 10 investors in
Wijaya Karya.
The company, like other state contractors, is expected to
support the government's infrastructure push and had banked on
state projects to account for more than half of 31 trillion
rupiah it targeted for contracts this year. But worried about
the government delays, it is now aggressively chasing private
sector clients, Perbowo said.
"There isn't much time left," he added.
NOT GETTING THE MESSAGE
Total revenue of the four state contractors fell 9 percent
in the first quarter, the biggest drop in two years, Thomson
Reuters data shows. This reflected the lack of government
disbursement, brokerage Danareksa Sekuritas says.
As of April, the government had spent less than 2 percent of
its 2015 infrastructure budget, the finance minister told a
national planning meeting.
Several ministers have blamed the slow allocation of funds
on the government's revision of the state budget in February to
partly reflect the abolishment of fuel subsidies, but
bureaucratic tangles also abound.
A $43 million reservoir being built by Waskita Karya, for
example, has run into delays because of bureaucratic
difficulties in clearing the land, Corporate Secretary Anton
Nugroho told Reuters.
Analysts and some officials say the real hurdle facing
infrastructure projects is the same blighting nearly all sectors
of the economy: the disconnect between what Widodo says the
government can do, and the reality.
"You have Jokowi still saying the right things, but at the
end of the day he has to be supported by the rank and file,"
said Wellian Wiranto, economist at Singapore's OCBC Bank. "Not
just the cabinet, but also the bureaucracy at large, and that
part I think is still not getting the message."
A former businessman and governor of Jakarta, Widodo
portrayed himself during his election campaign as a man of
action who understood investors' needs. But internal sniping in
his cabinet, along with the sheer size of the bureaucracy and
the slowing economy, have since weighed on this image.
Earlier this month, Indonesia posted its weakest economic
growth since 2009 for its first quarter, as the government
struggles to find new engines for growth after a commodity boom
fizzled out due to slowing demand from China.
Even private consumption, which makes up more than half of
gross domestic product, is slowing down as a fuel price hike in
November and a weakening rupiah have eroded purchasing power in
the country of 250 million people.
"Initially people thought Jokowi was a different guy, he had
a track record of getting things done," said Keith Loveard, head
of risk analysis at Jakarta-based Concord Consulting. "But I
think the job has proved much harder for him than he imagined."
LONG-TERM BOOM
Under Widodo's five-year infrastructure plan, Indonesia
needs some 25 dams, 10 airports, 10 industrial parks and about
2,000 km (1,250 miles) of roads.
Indonesia's long-term spending plan for its infrastructure
sector means that the potential is still huge, said Bharat
Joshi, head of Indonesia investment at fund Aberdeen Asset
Management, which is seeking exposure to the sector.
"We have to give the benefit of the doubt given that it's
Jokowi's early days," he said.
Aberdeen, however, prefers to invest in cement makers rather
than the construction firms at the moment.
"We're not sure who will actually be bidding for projects or
what their execution track record is like," Joshi added.
($1 = 13,155.00 rupiah)
