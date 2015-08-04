JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesia's recent move to block imports of corn for feed mills will cause wholesale poultry and egg prices to rise at least 6 percent over the next month, the Indonesian Poultry Farmers Association said on Tuesday.

Indonesia, which imports corn mainly from Argentina and Brazil, stopped issuing import permits for corn used in feed mills in July as it made a broader push for food self sufficiency.

Corn demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy has grown in recent years due to rising wealth and higher demand for poultry, and critics warn that curbing imports could stoke concerns about inflation.

"This policy has good intentions, but it was too sudden, without any preparation," association chairman Hartono told Reuters.

"This three million tonnes of corn per year can provide jobs for so many people here," he said, referring to the volume of grain that had been slated for import this year.

Earlier this year Indonesia signed a deal to resume poultry exports to Japan after a decade hiatus, while global giants including Cargill Inc and Indofood Sukses Makmur plan to invest in the sector.

Hartono said after the announcement of the stoppage, corn traders had raised prices of corn sold domestically to breeders by 10 percent.

"Brokers are the ones who benefit from this situation."

Wholesale poultry prices are currently around 22,000 rupiah ($1.63) per kg, he said.

Poultry feed firms with an Indonesian presence include PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, PT Malindo Feedmill and PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia.

Indonesia's annual inflation rate in July was 7.26 percent, the statistics bureau said on Monday, higher than expected and seen as too high to begin easing monetary policy to try to boost growth.

($1 = 13,483 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fergus Jensen, editing by David Evans)