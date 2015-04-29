By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesian poultry prices are
set to climb as the government curbs corn imports in a drive for
greater self-sufficiency in food production, a policy that has
already stoked concern about inflation in the price of rice,
beef and other staples.
The cost of home-grown chicken has already risen around 6
percent from a year ago to nearly 60,000 rupiah ($5) per kg,
according to Trade Ministry data. Overall food prices were also
6 percent higher in March than a year before, according to
official data.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in power since October, is
aggressively pursuing self-sufficiency targets in various
foodstuffs and curbs on imports have been blamed for sugar
refinery closures as well as higher prices for
food.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy will import 3 million
tonnes of corn this year compared with 3.1 million last year,
Desianto Budi Utomo, secretary general of the Indonesian
Feedmills Association (GPMT), told Reuters.
"We should be importing 3.5 million but, considering the
policy of the government, we are not supposed to import more
than last year," Utomo said. "There is a big push from the
government not to import like last year. Local corn (prices)
will increase. The price for feed mills will increase."
Indonesian corn demand has grown in recent years due to
rising wealth and higher demand for poultry.
In addition to domestic corn, Indonesia imports mostly from
Brazil and Argentina. It imposes a 5 percent import tariff and
requires importers to apply to the government for a permit.
The poultry sector has enjoyed rapid investment and is now
worth more than $4 billion a year, a figure likely to grow as
the economy expands and the world's biggest Muslim population
eats more meat.
Most of Indonesia's 82 feed mills are running at about 75-80
percent of capacity, Utomo said. They can handle 21.5 million
tonnes a year, which will rise by 2.5 million tonnes this year.
DATA DISCREPANCY
The government hopes higher domestic corn output can fill
the gap left by lower imports. The Agriculture Ministry
estimates production will rise 6 percent this year to 20.33
million tonnes.
But government commodity production figures have little
credibility with industry.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture sees record Indonesian
corn production in 2014/15 but its forecast is just 9.4 million
tonnes, up from 9.1 million a year before according to its data.
The GPMT broadly agrees with those figures.
To encourage production, the new government has committed to
building more dams, modernising irrigation systems, increasing
planting areas for staple foods and providing easier access to
credit for smallholder farmers.
Poultry feed firms with an Indonesian footprint include PT
Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, PT Malindo Feedmill
and PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia.
Top commodities trader Cargill is considering
building a corn milling facility in Indonesia, Jean-Louis
Guillou, CEO for Cargill Indonesia, said in an email. But for
that investment to be viable, it would want the option to import
corn if domestic supplies were lacking in quality or quantity.
Food demand is likely to rise ahead of Ramadan in June and
any rise in prices could deal another blow to Widodo's
popularity.
But government policy will not change, said Djatmiko Bris
Witjaksono, head of the centre for trade policy harmonisation at
the Trade Ministry.
"This government has put food security top, as a national
issue," Witjaksono said. "We want to increase self-sufficiency.
The public has the same line of thinking, and industry also."
($1 = 12,970.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alan
Raybould)