* Regulator says to conduct oil and gas tenders as normal
* Energy policy uncertainty increased after arrest of
regulator's chairman
* Lawyer says Kernel Oil employee paid $700,000 to SKKMigas
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Aug 20 Indonesia's energy regulator
pledged on Tuesday that oil and gas sales would continue as
before, seeking to calm concerns about the impact of a major
graft scandal that has engulfed the agency.
The interim head of the regulator, SKKMigas, said it was
conducting multi-million dollar tenders as usual, reversing
earlier comments from another agency official.
"There is no stoppage of tenders. Tenders will continue to
run in accordance with regulations," interim chairman Johanes
Widjonarko told reporters.
An agency official on Monday said the regulator had
suspended tenders as it reviewed internal procedures.
The agency said it had now limited the number of officials
who could provide public information.
The regulator was thrown into disarray last week after its
now suspended chairman, Rudi Rubiandini, was arrested by the
anti-graft agency on suspicion of accepting a bribe from Simon
Tanjaya, an executive of Singapore-based firm Kernel Oil. The
two are currently in detention in Jakarta prisons, along with
Rubiandini's golf coach, Deviardi, who was also involved in the
money transaction, Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)
officials said.
Three other SKKMigas officials have since also been
suspended and barred from travel in connection to the case.
Rubiandini could not be reached for comment, but media have
quoted him as saying he was not involved in any corruption and
the incident was related to a gift.
Tanjaya's lawyer, Junimart Girsang, told Reuters that his
client made two payments totalling $700,000 to Deviardi, who
Tanjaya believed was an SKKMigas secretary. The money was later
delivered by Deviardi to the home of Rubiandini in Jakarta,
Girsang said.
"The payment was made on a request from Deviardi ... Mr.
Simon never knew who Mr. Rudi was," Girsang said. "Why did he
pay Deviardi? Because Mr. (Deviardi) is a secretary for SKKMigas
and he could help with management issues related to the company
(Kernel Oil)."
Deviardi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, could
not immediately be reached for comment. SKKMigas officials could
not immediately be reached for reaction to Girsang's comments.
Rubiandini's arrest is a new blow to Indonesia's attempts to
attract more investment from international energy companies,
several of which have threatened to scale back operations due to
uncertainty about the investment environment.
The KPK has not provided more details about the allegations.
OIL OUTPUT FALLING
Kernel Oil, which has denied involvement in the graft case,
was barred from participating in a tender on Monday, said
Widhyawan Prawiraatmadja, SKKMigas' deputy chairman for planning
and development. The oil trader was one of 40 companies
previously authorized by the regulator to buy its oil and gas.
The winner of SKKMigas' tender offering 400,000 barrels of
Senipah condensate was expected to be announced on Wednesday,
Prawiraatmadja said.
A government supervisory board, which includes the energy
and finance ministers, has ordered a cleanup of the regulator.
Widjornarko said the agency would review its internal
business procedures with input from the KPK and other government
agencies.
Indonesia was once self-sufficient in oil and gas but has
been struggling for years to attract investment to halt
declining output from a peak of around 1.6 million barrels per
day in 1995. Indonesia produced an average 831,000 bpd in the
first half this year.
The former OPEC member has faced criticism for unclear
regulations and complaints about a nationalist stance on
resources.
