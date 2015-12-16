JAKARTA Dec 16 Indonesia's house speaker
resigned on Wednesday in a letter to a parliamentary council
charged with determining whether he had committed ethical
violations in a meeting with executives from Freeport McMoran
Inc's local unit.
House Speaker Setya Novanto has been at the centre of a
probe into allegations he used President Joko Widodo's name in
an effort to extort shares worth $1.8 billion in Freeport
Indonesia.
"Starting Dec 16, 2015, Setya Novanto declared his
resignation from the position of house of speaker," Surahman
Hidayat, the chairman of the council, said.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Nicholas Owen;
Editing by Catherine Evans)