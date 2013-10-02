JAKARTA Oct 2 Indonesia's main anti-graft
agency arrested the chief justice of the constitutional court
for alleged bribery on Wednesday, an agency official said, the
latest high-profile corruption case to hit Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
Akil Mochtar, who was elected as chief justice for a
five-year term in August, was arrested by the Corruption
Eradication Commission after investigators confiscated some 2-3
billion rupiah ($260,200) from his residence, according to
agency spokesman Johan Budi.
Budi told Reuters the money was believed to be linked to a
regional election. A member of parliament and three people were
also arrested, Budi said in a separate statement to OneTV.
Mochtar was detained less than two months after anti-graft
officials arrested the chairman of Indonesia's energy regulator
on suspicion of accepting a bribe from an oil company official.
Chronic corruption remains a major brake on investment in
Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, and has
tarnished President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's final year in
office.