JAKARTA Aug 19 Indonesia's energy regulator has
suspended all oil, condensate and natural gas tenders as it
reviews internal procedures after its chairman was caught taking
an alleged bribe from an oil trader last week, an agency
official said on Monday.
SKKMigas suspended a tender to sell around 400,000 barrels
of Senipah condensate that was due to close on Monday, said an
SKKMigas official who wished not to be named.
"The tender process is on hold. We aren't continuing the
tender process," he told Reuters, adding that he was not sure
how long the suspension would last.
On Wednesday, regulator chairman Rudi Rubiandini was
arrested on graft charges, heightening the uncertainty over
energy policy in Southeast Asia's largest economy, where oil and
gas production contributes a fifth of government revenue.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom
Hogue)