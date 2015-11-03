BATAM, Indonesia Nov 3 An Indonesian court on
Tuesday sentenced two British journalists to two months and 15
days in jail after they were convicted of violating immigration
laws by working without appropriate visas.
Neil Bonner and Rebecca Prosser were arrested in May in
Indonesia's western island of Batam, where they were filming a
documentary about piracy in the Malacca Straits for the
London-based production company Wall to Wall, with funding from
National Geographic TV.
The two could be freed immediately due to time served.
Foreign journalists must have a work visa to report in
Indonesia.
"The defendants have been proven legally and convincingly
guilty of committing a criminal offence as foreigners," Judge
Wahyu Prasetyo Wibowo said.
Prosser said the guilty verdict made the world's fourth-most
populous country a "more dangerous landscape for journalists".
"I feel a sense of sadness because it's journalism on trial
and we have been found guilty," Bonner told reporters. "I don't
think journalism is a crime."
Last year, two French journalists were convicted of misusing
their tourist visas to work as journalists in the politically
sensitive Papua province and spent 11 weeks in detention before
being sent back to France.
The court also fined the two 25 million rupiah ($1,845)
each. The prosecution had asked for a five-month jail term.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Nick Macfie)