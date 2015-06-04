JAKARTA, June 4 Indonesia's coordinating
minister for economics, Sofyan Djalil, said he did not want the
rupiah currency to be traded too weakly against the dollar after
it slid to a 17-year low on Thursday.
"We don't want the rupiah to be too weak," Djalil said, but
added that though the rupiah's exchange rate was fluctuating, it
was still safe.
The government will improve matters on the fiscal side by
accelerating spending, Djalil said, while Bank Indonesia would
manage the monetary side.
The Indonesian rupiah closed at 13,279 to the dollar
on Thursday, its weakest since August 1998, during the throes of
the Asian financial crisis.
It has weakened more than 6 percent this year to become the
worst performing currency in emerging Asia.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)