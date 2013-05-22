JAKARTA May 22 Shares in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT dropped more than 4 percent on Wednesday, a day after Indonesia gave its approval for Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd to buy a 40 percent stake in the bank.

Bank Danamon traded down 4.17 percent at 5,750 rupiah by 0232 GMT, while DBS shares edged up 0.58 percent at S$17.450.

DBS launched a $7.2 billion takeover bid for all of Danamon last year, but the deal was thrown into limbo when the central bank, Bank Indonesia, announced new guidelines capping single ownership of its banks at 40 percent. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)