JAKARTA May 22 Shares in Bank Danamon Indonesia
Tbk PT dropped more than 4 percent on Wednesday, a day
after Indonesia gave its approval for Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings Ltd to buy a 40 percent stake in the bank.
Bank Danamon traded down 4.17 percent at 5,750 rupiah by
0232 GMT, while DBS shares edged up 0.58 percent at S$17.450.
DBS launched a $7.2 billion takeover bid for all of Danamon
last year, but the deal was thrown into limbo when the central
bank, Bank Indonesia, announced new guidelines capping single
ownership of its banks at 40 percent.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)