JAKARTA, Sept 30 Bank Danamon ,
Indonesia's sixth-largest lender, said on Friday it has
successfully raised 4.998 trillion rupiah ($564.4 million) in a
rights issue which it will use to expand into micro, small and
medium-sized businesses.
"Most of the buyers are foreign institutions," Vera Eve Lim,
the bank's chief financial officer, told Reuters on Friday.
"The funds from the rights issue will help our loan growth
expansion over the next three years," Lim said, adding the
firm's capital adequacy ratio will be 18.3 percent, well above
the central bank's minimum requirement of 8 percent.
Lim also forecast Danamon's loan growth will be at between
22 percent and 25 percent this year.
Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), and Danareksa
Sekuritas acted as underwriters for the rights issue.
($1 = 8,855 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing
by David Hulmes)