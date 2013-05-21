UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
JAKARTA May 21 Indonesia's central bank has approved the bid by Singapore's DBS Group to buy up to 40 percent of PT Bank Danamon, governor Darmin Nasution said on Tuesday.
"If they want more ... we want to see a realisation from MAS (the Monetary Authority of Singapore) regarding our need for reciprocity," the outgoing governor told reporters.
The long-awaited approval follows the central bank's earlier ruling that bidders can first take only a 40 percent stake in a local bank. They must then undergo three financial-soundness tests, one every six months, before moving to majority ownership. That would mean it would be at least 18 months before DBS could take control of Indonesia's sixth largest lender.
The deal hit a wall last year when the Indonesian regulator capped ownership in local banks shortly after DBS announced the bid. There have also being growing calls in parliament for Singapore to open up to Indonesian banks if the DBS deal is allowed to go through.
DBS wants to buy the Danamon stake from Singapore's state investor Temasek. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusumah and Janeman Latul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.